Blue Moon: Photographer captures stunning Halloween time-lapse

Halloween was extra spooky this year with the first Blue Moon on the holiday in 19 years — and California-based photographer Craig Philpott captured it all.

“I love to pursue astrophotography as often as I can,” Philpott told FOX TV Stations. “I was very aware of the unique event on Halloween and it was a joy to produce and share the video.”

Philpott captured time-lapse imagery on Oct. 31 which showed the full moon rising in the sky.

He tweeted that he used a Panasonic HC-X2000 professional camcorder to capture the stunning footage.

“I completed and shared a video of the popular comet this summer and people love to see astronomy objects sped up in a timelapse which can help demonstrate that all the objects around us are moving all the time,” Philpott shared.

A Blue Moon is the second full moon of a calendar month, and is thus a relatively rare event, though it is not actually blue in color as the name suggests.

The last Blue Moon was in March 2018. According to the Farmer’s Almanac, such an event occurring on Halloween only happens every 18 to 19 years.

This Blue Moon was also called the Hunter’s Moon. “Some folks believe that this full moon was called the Hunter’s Moon because it signaled the time to go hunting in preparation for winter,” the almanac noted.

Typically, there are only 12 full moons in a given year, but 2020 had 13 with two in the month of October.

“The joy of sharing things that interest me and then seeing that others share the joy is a very satisfying experience,” Philpott said.