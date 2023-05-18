Blue Bell releases new Dr Pepper Float ice cream flavor

article

Blue Bell is combining two Texas favorites in its newest ice cream flavor.

Dr Pepper Float is a swirl of vanilla ice cream and Dr Pepper-flavored sherbet.

"The best ice cream floats are made with Dr Pepper poured over a few scoops of Blue Bell," said Jimmy Lawhorn with Blue Bell. "Why not put a spin on this popular treat and create our own version? The flavor of Dr Pepper and texture of the sherbet combine perfectly with the smooth vanilla ice cream. You may find yourself reaching for a soda glass instead of a bowl."

Related article

The folks at Dr Pepper said they were excited to team up with another Texas-born brand and to offer fans a new refreshing way to enjoy their favorite drink.

The ice cream is now available in stores in both pint and half-gallon cartons.