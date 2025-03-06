Blue Bell announces new flavor for chocolate, banana lovers

article

The Brief Blue Bell Creameries is excited to announce its newest flavor: Banana Fudge Ice Cream. The new flavor is in stores starting March 6. Some may even recognize a familiar flavor when enjoying the new ice cream.



Starting on March 6, chocolate and banana lovers will be able to get their hands on a new Blue Bell ice cream flavor.

The new flavor is called Banana Fudge, and it is Blue Bell Milk Chocolate ice cream swirled with banana-flavored ice cream.

Banana Fudge is now available in half gallon and pint sizes, but only for a limited time.

What they're saying:

"Our new Banana Fudge Ice Cream combines two flavors that complement each other so well," said Sara Schramm, Blue Bell marketing brand manager. "Chocolate and banana ice creams are popular treats all on their own. But swirl these two in one carton, and you have an incredibly smooth and delicious dessert."

"We know our fans still crave the frozen snack bars on a stick that featured banana and chocolate," Schramm added. "We have received requests over the years to return these products to our lineup. We thought, why not shake things up and bring this delicious combination back as an ice cream?"

Also, the new Strawberry Toaster Pastry Ice Cream from Blue Bell is now in stores. The flavor is a creamy vanilla ice cream loaded with strawberry pastry pieces, colorful confetti sprinkles, and swirls of strawberry sauce and white icing. Strawberry Toaster Pastry is available in pint size while supplies last.