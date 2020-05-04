Blue Angels flyover pays tribute to frontline workers in DFW

The Navy’s Blue Angels honored workers on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis Wednesday in North Texas.

Many people came out of their homes, some gathering in parks or parking lots, to watch the flyover. They applauded and cheered flight demonstration squadron passed overhead for as part of the America Strong effort.

The jets started over McKinney and flew over several Dallas-Fort Worth hospitals. They looped around both downtown areas.

The Blue Angels fly around Downtown Dallas. (Allison Harris)

Healthcare workers at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in McKinney said the tribute was emotional for them. It was also a reminder that we are all in this together.

Tameka Simmons and Ginger Thomas who are both veterans now work at the hospital.

Advertisement

“It’s so amazing. I appreciate everything that they’re doing. It shows they appreciate us and they recognize the things that we do and how we put ourselves out there,” Simmons said.

“As a veteran, it’s emotional being supported. I think it’s great that our caregivers get to see that,” Thomas said.

Lewisville and The Colony firefighters watch the Blue Angels fly over Nebraska Furniture Mart. (Tyler Hicks)

Before the flyover, there was also a parade of McKinney fire, police and community leaders at the hospital to say thank you to all the healthcare workers there.

There were some families in the crowd with their children, many wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

Parents said watching the Blue Angels and telling healthcare workers how much they are appreciated was a good opportunity to take their kids out of the house for the first time in weeks.

Blue Angels in McKinney (Jennifer Lim)

In other states, the Blue Angels have honored frontline workers with the U.S. Air Force's Thunderbirds. The Thunderbirds were not with the Blue Angels on Wednesday.

After the flyover across DFW, the jets made their way to Houston and New Orleans.