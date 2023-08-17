Blue Alert: Suspects wanted for shooting Harris County deputy

article

A Harris County deputy is in critical condition after being shot during a traffic stop. There’s now a statewide manhunt for two men wanted in connection to the shooting.

Multiple local, state, and federal agencies are searching for the two suspects as the deputy recovers in the hospital.

The shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday during a traffic stop in Houston.

Witnesses at the scene said the deputy was shot multiple times.

Paramedics arrived just minutes after they called 911 and began performing life-saving measures.

The 29-year-old deputy was then flown to a Harris County hospital where he’s still in critical condition after surgery.

"We’re very upset. But again, we’re going to stand steadfast. We’re uplifted right now by everybody’s prayer and support. We ask for our community’s prayers as well," said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Law enforcement officials said the person of interest in the case is 34-year-old Terran Green. A Blue Alert was issued for him Thursday morning.

Sheriff Gonzalez said 37-year-old James Green was a passenger in the 2016 blue Ford Escape the deputy had pulled over.

The vehicle was recovered overnight near the scene, but the two suspects have not been caught.

Terran Green has five prior felony convictions and has been to prison three times.

He was wanted by authorities after not showing up to a court appearance in May.

"This person is obviously considered dangerous. They shot a deputy, and it is unacceptable. We’re not going to tolerate it, not now and not at any point. We’re going to do everything we can to bring him to justice," Gonzalez said.

It’s not clear how or if Terran and James Green are related.

Anyone who spots either suspect or knows where they are is asked to contact authorities.