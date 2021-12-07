Blood drive held at Texas Live! to boost low North Texas supply

A blood drive was held Tuesday at Texas Live! in an effort to increase the available supply for area medical facilities.

The American Red Cross partnered with the Arlington venue to try and tackle a big deficit.

"Our blood supply is historically low now. It’s actually the lowest it’s been in over a decade," Hannah Jones-Bernard, American Red Cross.

The Red Cross says a combination of challenges, like the pandemic and the holiday season, may have disrupted the routines of many regular donors.

"I got an email saying it’s at an all-time low for donations," said donor Theo Garza. "I’ve been donating since I was in high school."

As an incentive to get people in, they gave away Amazon gift cards and other items.

"It’s my regular time to give blood, I’ve been trying to get back into the habit and here I am," said donor John Bauma.

One goal for the Red Cross is to convince more new donors help. Officials at the blood drive said that appears to be happening.

"A lot of first-time donors, which is what we love to see when we do a drive," Jones-Bernard said.