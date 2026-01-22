Blanton Elementary School to close at end of 2025-2026 school year

article

The Brief Arlington ISD trustees voted Tuesday to close Blanton Elementary School permanently, effective at the end of the current 2025-2026 school year. District officials pointed to the 69-year-old building's failing infrastructure and a steady decline in student enrollment as the primary reasons for the decision. Formal attendance boundaries and transportation plans remain undecided as the board prepares to rezone students to four nearby elementary campuses.



On Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026, the Arlington ISD Board of Trustees voted to close Blanton Elementary School at the end of the 2025-2026 school year.

Why is the school closing?

What we know:

District officials say this decision reflects the board’s commitment to ensuring that Arlington ISD campuses are thriving learning environments for all students in the district.

The key factors cited for the closure started with the infrastructure of the 69-year-old facility. The building faces numerous maintenance challenges. Arlington ISD states that they aim to "move students into modern, well-maintained environments that better support 21st-century learning."

Another significant factor was the declining enrollment in the Blanton attendance zone, requiring a strategic reallocation of talent and resources for a positive impact on student outcome.

Dig deeper:

The only item the board of trustee members voted on was the closure of the campus. Trustees did not make any decision on attendance boundaries, transportation, or special programming.

Support and next steps

What they're saying:

The press release from Arlington ISD reads in part:

"Arlington ISD’s top priority is supporting students, families, and staff through this transition. The remainder of this school year will continue as planned. At the same time, we are committed to making the transition to a new school as smooth and thoughtful as possible for every Blanton student next year. Support will include family meetings, campus tours, a dedicated transition liaison, and a priority transfer window in April."

What's next:

The board will still take formal action to rezone the Blanton attendance zone ahead of the 2026–2027 school year.

Students who would attend Blanton next year are expected to be rezoned to Burgin, Crow, Goodman, and Swift elementary schools.