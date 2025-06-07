Black bear spotted at North Texas gas station

The Brief A black bear was recently spotted at a Savoy gas station. Texas Parks and Wildlife notes young bears often wander this time of year and advises the public to stay calm, keep distance, and not feed them. Report any black bear sightings to Texas Parks and Wildlife or a Texas Game Warden.



A black bear has been spotted in Fannin County, Texas Parks and Wildlife officials confirm.

Savoy, Texas black bear

What we know:

Video from a gas station in Savoy, about 70 miles north of Dallas, shows the bear running towards the gas pumps and then taking off in the other direction.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department biologists confirmed the sighting.

They say that this time of year, young bears leave their mothers and may end up in unusual places.

What You Should Do:

Black bears are normally not aggressive, but can be.

TPWD says that if you see a black bear you should remain calm and stay far away. They also ask that you should not run away from the bear or try to feed it.

Bears will usually move on from an area if they are given space.

TWPD asks anyone who spots a black bear to report it to their department or the Texas Game Warden.