Bitcoin mining company files suit to remain operational in Hood County

The Brief Hood County residents near a bitcoin mine are voting on whether to incorporate their neighborhood to curb constant noise. Mining company Mara Holdings filed a federal lawsuit to stop the election, claiming the petition is invalid and officials colluded. Despite new sound barriers, neighbors say the noise remains unbearable as the court weighs action before Election Day.



The upcoming November election could be a pivotal turn in a battle over noise control in Hood County.

There is a measure on the ballot to incorporate a residential area near a Bitcoin mining operation.

Hood County Bitcoin mining

Neighbors along Mitchell Bend Highway, south of Granbury, say the noise from the computer cooling units is ruining their peace.

By incorporating to become a city, the residents can set their own rules. But the company is suing to block that.

People living in that area have complained since last year about the noise. Now, days before election day, we are waiting to see if a court will step in.

The complaints are because of the Bitcoin company cooling fans. Those help more than 60,000 computers run constantly to earn Bitcoin in a process known as mining.

Featured article

The company wants a temporary restraining order against multiple Hood County officials in an effort to stop the election that would incorporate the area known as Mitchell Bend.

Monday, Mara Holdings filed a federal lawsuit and county officials were given a Thursday deadline to respond.

The company alleges that the citizen-led petition to incorporate did not meet the legal standards. It also accuses hood county officials of colluding to support incorporation.

Mara Holdings did put up soundproofing barriers after the complaints began, and says it replaced many of the noisier fans with more quiet equipment. But neighbors say the noise is still too much.

What's next:

This legal back and forth makes things complicated, because early voting for the election started last week — and early voting ends Friday. Election Day is Tuesday.