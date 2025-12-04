Bison beheading: Reward rises in Cook County poaching case

article

The Brief The reward has been raised for the person responsible for the unlawful killing and beheading of a bison on private property in Cook County, Texas. The crime occurred near County Road 301 and FM 3108, south of Lindsay, where the suspect(s) shot the bison and removed its head, leaving the carcass behind. The Cook County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information, with the Texas Bison Association and a local cattle company offering a combined reward currently set at $4,250 for the arrest and prosecution of those involved.



What we know:

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the individual(s) responsible for the crime, which occurred on private property near County Road 301 and FM 3108, south of Lindsay. Lindsay is approximately 40 miles north of Denton.

A bison was illegally shot and killed. The suspect(s) then removed the animal's head, leaving the carcass behind.

The Texas Bison Association and Liberty Highlands Cattle Company have announced they are offering a combined reward for the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for poaching the bison. The combined reward currently stands at $4,250.

Source: Cook County Sheriff's Office

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 940-665-3471.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may email their information to tips@co.cooke.tx.us.

The $4,250 reward is being offered for information leading directly to the arrest of those involved.