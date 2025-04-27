Bishop T.D. Jakes announces leadership change at The Potter's House with new senior pastors

article

The Brief Bishop T.D. Jakes announced a leadership shift at The Potter's House megachurch on Sunday. Pastors Touré Roberts and Sarah Jakes Roberts will be the senior pastors later in 2025. Jakes will remain Chairman of the Board and spiritual overseer of The Potter’s House.



Bishop T.D. Jakes announced his plans Sunday morning to appoint Pastors Touré Roberts and Sarah Jakes Roberts as senior pastors of the Dallas-based megachurch, The Potter's House. The appointment will happen later in 2025.

Jakes will remain Chairman of the Board and spiritual overseer of The Potter’s House. He will transition to daily pastoral duties.

What they're saying:

"For nearly 50 years, I've had the honor of connecting with and serving the local and global community as a pastor, global faith leader and unwavering truth teller", Jakes said. "As I enter my 50th year in the public spotlight, I recognize the urgent need to address more challenges of our time, particularly the looming threat of a disappearing middle class, social unrest and closing opportunity gaps. This pivotal moment calls me to focus on a legacy of economic empowerment, serving as a bridge between community, culture, and corporate alliances to help position our nation for a stronger future. Elevating Pastor Touré and Pastor Sarah as the new senior pastors of The Potter’s House, we will honor our rich history while embracing a future that demands innovative ministry for the coming age. This elevation is not a departure but a rebirth. I will never stop preaching and will continue to minister. This moment isn’t an ending, it’s an expansion. We are not only passing a mantle we are multiplying impact. Leadership is not static, it is dynamic. It demands the courage to evolve."

Sarah Jakes Roberts and Touré Roberts

"We are committed to building a ministry that carries the heart of Bishop Jakes into a future that is both faithful and forward-thinking," said Pastor Touré. Pastor Sarah added, "This is not just a call to serve. It’s a mandate to lead with compassion, clarity, and courage."

This announcement comes after Jakes had a health emergency in November 2024.

Related article

Jakes is planning to use iHeartMedia to launch his new podcast called "My Next Chapter."

Founded in 1996 by Bishop T.D. Jakes, The Potter’s House is a global humanitarian organization and 30,000-member church based in Dallas, Texas.