Bishop Arts Deadly Crash: Driver flees fatal crash, captured 1 mile away

A driver of an SUV struck and killed a pedestrian in the Bishop Arts District Sunday night before fleeing the scene, according to police.

Bishop Arts Hit-and-Run

What we know:

Police responded to a call about a pedestrian being struck at the 400 block of West Davis Street in the Bishop Arts District of Dallas around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officers found an unresponsive man in the street. First responders pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Friends of the victim told police he was crossing the street after parking his car to meet them at a nearby taqueria when he was hit by a white SUV. Police said a man was driving the white SUV on Davis Street at a high speed when it struck the victim. The SUV then crashed into a parked car, and the driver immediately ran from the scene.

Officers located the driver about an hour later, approximately a mile from the crash site. He was taken to a hospital for medical clearance before being transported to jail.

What we don't know:

The identities of the victim or the driver have not yet been released.