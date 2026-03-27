Birdville ISD Stadium Shooting: 2 women killed, male suspect also dead

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The Brief Two female victims and a male suspect are dead following a shooting in the Birdville ISD Stadium parking lot on Friday afternoon. Police describe the shooting as an isolated incident and stated there is no evidence the violence was related to the school district. The motive and the relationship between the three individuals remain unknown, and their identities have not yet been released.



Police are investigating a shooting that left three people dead near the Birdville ISD Stadium in Haltom City.

What we know:

Haltom City police said the deadly shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. on Friday in the parking lot of the stadium off East Belknap Street.

Images from SKY 4 showed crime scene tape around a white car and a U-Haul van, along with multiple emergency vehicles.

Police said two female victims were found in the car. One died at the scene, and the other died at the hospital.

A male, who police identified as the suspect, was also found dead in the parking lot.

What they're saying:

"This is believed to be an isolated incident and the area is secured. We do not have reason to believe that the incident was related to Birdville Independent School District," Haltom City police said in a statement.

Birdville ISD confirmed there were no district activities happening at the stadium on Friday afternoon.

"We are heartbroken this has occurred in our community, and we are working closely with Haltom City Police as they investigate this incident," the district said in a statement.

What we don't know:

It’s not yet clear what happened or how the three people knew each other.

The names of those involved have not yet been released.