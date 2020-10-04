Bipartisan prayer held at North Texas church for those in the White House infected with COVID-19

One of the president's faith advisers led what he called a bipartisan prayer for those in the White House infected with the coronavirus.

Two North Texas pastors are reacting to President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis.

This comes just eight days after they both spent personal time with the president at the oval office while in Washington D.C. for a prayer march.

Prestonwood Baptist Church Pastor Jack Graham, a friend and faith advisor to the president, helped lead the oval office prayer on September 26.

“He was very excited about that, very pleased about that, and then we just had the opportunity to pray for him as we always do. He welcomes, he invites prayer,” Graham said.

The president tested positive for COVID-19 five days later.

“Of course, this just is an indicator that this virus is so random in who it impacts, who it affects — infects,” he added. “I mean it’s just a reminder isn’t it? To pray for all those who are sick.”

Graham said he tested negative for the virus, which is a requirement, he says, before meeting with the president. He addressed his congregation Sunday.

“I don’t have COVID, let’s just put it that way. And I’m grateful for that and we’re grateful for God’s protection always — but pray for those who do as we pray for our president,” he said.

Gateway Church Senior Pastor Robert Morris was also part of the faith team at the oval office. A fellow pastor on Gateway’s staff led prayer for the president on Sunday.

“But now our president is on the front lines, along with his wife, of that fight, and we certainly do want to lift them up,” the pastor said.

A handful of people in close contact with President Trump have now tested positive for the virus. The president said he’s doing well. White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said the next couple of days are critical.

Pastor Graham said while he’s praying for the president, it’s good to see similar actions coming from both sides of the political aisle.

“It’s bipartisan prayer right now, isn’t it? We’re all praying regardless of our political persuasion,” Graham said.

Neither Graham nor Morris have said if they have been tested for COVID-19 since returning from the White House.