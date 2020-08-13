Billy Bob’s reopens as a restaurant in Fort Worth

article

The place that calls itself the world’s largest honky tonk will open Thursday but not as a bar.

Billy Bob’s Texas now has a kitchen and a permit to call itself a restaurant. It will have to make more money selling food than booze.

Billy Bob’s closed in June when the governor shut down bars.

The managers said workers and customers will have their temperatures checked upon entry and they will allow no more than 1,000 people in the famed Fort Worth establishment. It has a capacity of five times that.

Billy Bob’s is still planning a live show with the Bellamy Brothers Friday night.