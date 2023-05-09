Bill passed in response to 2022 Dallas hospital shooting heads to governor's desk

article

Texas lawmakers passed a bill enhancing the criminal penalties for people who assault hospital staff members.

Senate Bill 840, filed by State Senator Royce West, D-Dallas, upgrades the charge for the crime from a misdemeanor to a felony.

Named the "Jackie Pokuaa and Annette Flowers Act," it honors the two Methodist Dallas Medical Center workers who were killed in a shooting last October.

Law enforcement officials said the suspect was a violent prison parolee who was wearing an ankle monitor while visiting his girlfriend for the birth of their child.

Related article

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, 30-year-old Nester Hernandez accused his girlfriend of cheating on him and then physically assaulted her with a gun.

When Jacqueline Pokuaa, a social worker, came in to provide services for Hernandez's girlfriend, he stood up and shot her, according to the affidavit.

Nurse Annette Flowers then looked into the room and was shot in the hallway, the document states.

SB 840 passed the Texas House on Monday after previously getting unanimous support in the Texas Senate.

The bill now goes to the governor’s desk for final approval.