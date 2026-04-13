Former Celina ISD athletic director faced sexual misconduct complaint before turning in teaching license

The Brief Former Celina ISD athletic director Bill Elliott was facing a sexual misconduct complaint in March when he voluntarily gave up his teaching license in March. Celina ISD found out about the incident, which happened in 1995, in January 2026, one week after Elliott retired from his role as AD and football coach. The allegation was first reported to Celina Police in Nov. 2025 in the wake of Elliott's son Caleb's arrest, who faces federal child exploitation charges.



Former Celina ISD athletic director and football coach Bill Elliott was facing a sexual misconduct claim from the 1990s when he voluntarily turned in his teaching license in March.

Bill Elliott

Bill Elliott sexual misconduct complaint

What we know:

According to Texas Education Agency documents related to the investigation, the complaint alleges that Elliott invited a student into his home under false pretenses and engaged in non-consensual sexual contact.

The sexual misconduct claim originated in 1995 and was brought to Celina Police in November 2025 by a TEA investigator. CPD told FOX 4 the statute of limitations had passed to pursue a criminal investigation.

Celina ISD conducted its own investigation into the allegation in Jan. 2026, according to a letter from the district to the TEA. A report to Child Protective Services was filed as part of the investigation.

That same letter states that the victim indicated they did not wish to pursue criminal charges, but intended to contact the TEA and file a complaint.

The district said in March that Elliott voluntarily revoking his teaching license was not an admission of guilt, saying Elliott does not want to incur additional legal fees with any potential litigation from the complaint.

Elliott was also placed on the Do Not Hire list as part of the agreement to revoke his license.

What we don't know:

The name of the victim was not revealed in documents obtained by FOX 4.

Caleb Elliott investigation

The backstory:

Celina ISD announced Bill Elliott’s retirement in January as a criminal investigation into his son Caleb, the former football coach at Moore Middle School, was ongoing.

The sexual misconduct allegation against Bill Elliott came roughly one month after his son's arrest.

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Elliott had been on paid leave since October, when police and the school district began investigating his son, Caleb Elliott, for charges of child exploitation and child pornography.

His retirement came one week before Celina ISD began investigating the 1995 complaint.

The school district said an independent review found no evidence that Bill Elliott or any other employee had previous knowledge of the alleged crimes.

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A third-party investigation also found Bill Elliott had no knowledge of Caleb Elliott's alleged crimes, but did have a wide-ranging influence on hiring practices within the district during his time as athletic director.