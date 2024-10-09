Big Boy, the world's largest steam locomotive, making stop in Fort Worth this weekend

The Brief Union Pacific's Big Boy No. 4014, the world's largest operating steam locomotive, will be in Fort Worth for a free event. The train will arrive in Fort Worth on Wednesday night and be on display for the public on Thursday and Friday. 25 "Big Boys" were built during World War II, but only eight survived. No. 4014 is the only one in operation.



The world's largest operating steam locomotive will be in Fort Worth through the weekend.

Union Pacific's Big Boy No. 4014 will chug into Fort Worth on Wednesday night.

The 133-foot-long and 1.2 million pound black locomotive, will be on display at 275 W. Lancaster Avenue from Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Admission to the event is free.

The City of Fort Worth suggests parking at the Convention Center Parking Garage at 1200 Houston Street.

The train will be a part of a private Union Pacific event on Saturday and the locomotive will leave Fort Worth on Sunday, Oct. 13 at 8 a.m.

Big Boy made a stop in Dallas last month, but only for a private event.

The stops are a part of the Big Boy Heartland of America Tour, which takes the train through 10 states.

You can track the engine's current location on Union Pacific's website.

25 "Big Boys" were built during World War II, but only eight survived. No. 4014 is the only one in operation.

Big Boy Heartland of America Tour

Oct. 10-13: Fort Worth, Texas

Oct. 14: McAlester, Oklahoma to Coffeyville, Kansas

Oct. 15: Coffeyville, Kansas to Kansas City, Missouri

Oct. 16-17: Kansas City, Missouri

Oct. 19: Salina, Kansas

Oct. 20: Hays, Kansas to Sharon Springs, Kansas

Oct. 21: Sharon Springs, Kansas to Denver, Colorado

Oct. 22: Denver, Colorado

Oct. 23: Denver, Colorado to Cheyenne, Wyoming