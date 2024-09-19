LIVE: Union Pacific's Big Boy leaving Dallas area

The world's largest operating steam locomotive made a stop in the Dallas area this week.

Union Pacific's Big Boy No. 4014 made a stop at a private Union Pacific Event on Wednesday.

Today it will leave Dallas at 9 a.m. and make its way to Hearne.

The train will be back in North Texas next month.

It will be in Fort Worth from October 10 to October 13. The train will be at the Fort Worth T&P Station on W. Lancaster Avenue.

Admission to see the Big Boy is free and open to the public from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10 and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11.

The locomotive will leave Fort Worth on Sunday, Oct. 13 at 8 a.m.

The stops are a part of the Big Boy Heartland of America Tour, which takes the train through 10 states.

You can track the engine's current location on Union Pacific's website.

25 "Big Boys" were built during World War II, but only eight survived. No. 4014 is the only one in operation.

Big Boy Heartland of America Tour