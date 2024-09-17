Big Boy locomotive chugging through North Texas this week

article

The world's largest operating steam locomotive is coming through North Texas this week.

Union Pacific's Big Boy No. 4014 will chug into Dallas on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

This stop will not include events for the public.

The train will make a stop at a private Union Pacific Event on Wednesday.

It will then leave Dallas at 9 a.m. and make its way to Hearne.

The train will be back in North Texas next month.

It will be in Fort Worth from October 10 to October 13. The train will be at the Fort Worth T&P Station on W. Lancaster Avenue.

Admission to see the Big Boy is free and open to the public from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10 and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11.

The locomotive will leave Fort Worth on Sunday, Oct. 13 at 8 a.m.

The stops are a part of the Big Boy Heartland of America Tour, which takes the train through 10 states.

You can track the engine's current location on Union Pacific's website.

25 "Big Boys" were built during World War II, but only eight survived. No. 4014 is the only one in operation.

