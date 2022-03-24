Biden, Western allies hold summits on Russia's war in Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden was in Belgium on Thursday with other Western leaders for emergency meetings in response to Russia’s war in Ukraine, now in its second month, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pleaded for "military assistance without limitations."

Early Thursday, Biden and the leaders of other NATO countries met at the alliance's headquarters where they posed for a group photo memorializing the urgent gathering before going behind closed doors for their summit, which was expected to last several hours.

Throughout the day, Brussels is hosting the emergency NATO summit as well as a gathering of the Group of Seven industrialized nations and a summit of the 27 members of the European Union.

Biden will attend all three meetings and plans to hold a news conference at the end of the day, scheduled for around 3 p.m. ET.

During the NATO summit meeting, Zelenskyy addressed the leaders and called for "military assistance without limitations." He pleaded for anti-air and anti-ship weapons, asking "is it possible to survive in such a war without this?"

"It feels like we’re in a gray area, between the West and Russia, defending our common values," Zelenskyy said during the video address. "This is the scariest thing during a war — not to have clear answers to requests for help!"

Already, the U.S. announced Thursday morning that it will expand its sanctions on Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine, targeting members of the country’s parliament and the central bank’s gold reserves. It will also increase its humanitarian assistance by welcoming 100,000 Ukrainian refugees and providing an additional $1 billion in food, medicine, water and other supplies.

A U.S. official, who requested anonymity to discuss internal deliberations, said Western nations are discussing the possibility of providing anti-ship weapons amid concerns that Russia will launch amphibious assaults along the Black Sea coast.

Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg opened the closed-door summit with a sober warning that the alliance must boost its defenses and "respond to a new security reality in Europe."

"We gather at a critical time for our security," he said, addressing the leaders seated at a large round table. "We are united in condemning the Kremlin’s unprovoked aggression and in our support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Stoltenberg said the alliance is "determined to continue to impose costs on Russia to bring about the end of this brutal war."

U.S. President Joe Biden looks on as he attends a North Atlantic Council meeting during a NATO summit at NATO Headquarters in Brussels on March 24, 2022. (Photo by EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The U.S. president arrived in Europe late Wednesday in hopes of nudging allies to also enact new sanctions on Russia, which has already seen its economy crippled by a steady stream of bans, boycotts and penalties over the past four weeks.

En route to Brussels aboard Air Force One, Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, told reporters that "what we would like to hear is that the resolve and unity that we’ve seen for the past month will endure for as long as it takes."

The energy crisis exacerbated by the war will be a particularly hot topic at the European Council summit, where leaders from Spain, Portugal, Italy and Greece are hoping for an urgent, coordinated bloc-wide response. EU officials have said they will seek U.S. help on a plan to top up natural gas storage facilities for next winter, and they also want the bloc to jointly purchase gas.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has dismissed calls to boycott Russian energy supplies, saying it would cause significant damage to his country's economy. Scholz is facing pressure from environmental activists to quickly wean Germany off Russian energy, but he said the process will have to be gradual.

Poland and other eastern flank NATO countries will also be looking for clarity on how the U.S. and fellow European nations can assist in dealing with their growing concerns about Russian aggression as well as a spiraling refugee crisis. More than 3.5 million refugees have fled Ukraine in recent weeks, including more than 2 million to Poland.

On Friday, Biden is scheduled to visit Poland and meet with President Andrzej Duda, where both issues are expected to be discussed.

When Biden returns to the Washington, D.C., on Saturday, the White House said he plans to "deliver remarks on the united efforts of the free world to support the people of Ukraine, hold Russia accountable for its brutal war, and defend a future that is rooted in democratic principles."

Sullivan said Biden and fellow leaders would aim to "set out a longer-term game plan" for what forces and capabilities are going to be required for the alliance’s eastern flank countries.

Four new NATO battlegroups, which usually number between 1,000-1,500 troops, are being set up in Hungary, Slovakia, Romania and Bulgaria.

All the while, national security officials from Washington to Warsaw are increasingly worried that Putin might deploy chemical, biological or even nuclear weaponry. Sullivan said the allies would consult on how to respond to "potential contingencies" of that sort.

Biden said this week that the possibility of chemical weapons use by Russia was a "real threat."

Stoltenberg declined Thursday to discuss whether such a strike is a red line that would draw the alliance into war with Russia. "I will not speculate beyond the fact that NATO is always ready to defend, to protect and to react to any type of attack on a NATO allied country," he said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov in a CNN interview this week said that Russia could consider using its nuclear weapons if it felt there was "an existential threat for our country."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. It was reported from Cincinnati.