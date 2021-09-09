Biden to outline US effort to boost COVID-19 vaccinations, curb delta surge

President Joe Biden on Thursday is set to give an address to the nation and present a six-pronged federal effort to increase COVID-19 vaccinations in the United States and curb the surging delta variant of the coronavirus.

The latest uptick of cases has led to more hospitalizations that have overwhelmed hospitals and killed thousands of people each week — largely among those who are unvaccinated. It also threatens to jeopardize the nation’s economic recovery.

Biden, who is set to speak at 5 p.m. ET, will encourage vaccinations for those who still have not received a shot and promote new ways to protect those who are vaccinated, according to the White House. He will also push efforts to safely keep schools open, as well as new ways to increase testing and promote mask requirements.

Additionally, the White House said the president will emphasize steps to boost the economic recovery and moves to improve treatment for those with COVID-19.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday that Biden would encourage vaccine mandates for workforces and schools.

"We know that increasing vaccinations will stop the spread of the pandemic, will get the pandemic under control, will return people to normal life," Psaki told reporters. "That’s what our objective is. So we want to be specific about what we’re trying to achieve."

Biden was also set to sign a new executive order to require vaccination for employees of the executive branch and contractors that do business with the federal government, according to the Associated Press. It comes weeks after he mandated federal workers get a shot or face rigorous testing and masking protocols.

It wasn't immediately clear if Biden's new order includes exceptions for workers or contractors seeking religious or medical exemptions from vaccination, the AP reported, citing a person who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss Biden's plans before they were publicly released.

The president’s remarks come at a pivotal time in the country’s ongoing fight against COVID-19. After cases and hospitalizations began to recede in the U.S. in early summer, the coronavirus continued evolving as many remained hesitant to get vaccinated and the highly contagious delta variant took hold — fueling a new spike in cases.

The delta strain has filled hospitals, sickened an alarming number of children and driven coronavirus deaths in some places to the highest levels of the entire pandemic. School systems that reopened their classrooms are abruptly switching back to remote learning because of outbreaks.

Legal disputes, threats and violence have erupted over mask and vaccine requirements.

This week, the U.S. COVID-19 death toll topped 650,000 people, and one major forecast model projected it will top 750,000 by Dec. 1.

The number of lives lost, as recorded by Johnson Hopkins University, is greater than the population of Las Vegas, Detroit or Baltimore. It’s also greater than the number of cancer deaths in the U.S. in 2019, and just shy of the number of Americans who die each year of heart disease, the nation’s leading cause of death.

This week, the country also reached more than 40 million confirmed virus cases since the start of the pandemic.

Over Labor Day weekend, the U.S. saw nearly four times as many COVID-19 cases compared to the same time period in 2020, according to the University of Oxford.

On Sept. 5, 2020, the country’s weekly average number of new daily COVID-19 cases was 41,488, data shows. A year later that number rose to 163,728 — nearly four times the amount. Deaths were also nearly twice as high compared to a year ago, according to the same chart.

But vaccination rates have also been increasing in recent weeks. The U.S. administered more than 826,000 doses on Tuesday, compared to 513,000 in early July, according to Our World in Data, a collaborative project between researchers at the University of Oxford and the nonprofit Global Change Data Lab.

Nationwide, 75.2% of U.S. adults have now received at least one dose of a shot and 64.4% of adults are fully vaccinated to date, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports.

The CDC’s vaccine tracker also shows that among Americans 12 and up who are currently eligible to receive a vaccine, 62.4% of the population is fully vaccinated.

U.S. health officials have continued to push for vaccination, often saying deaths and serious illness from the virus are almost entirely preventable because of the vaccines. U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy previously declared misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines a threat to public health.

In Idaho, public health officials this week announced that they activated "crisis standards of care" allowing health care rationing for the state's northern hospitals because there are more COVID-19 patients than the institutions can handle. The state has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country, and cases have skyrocketed in recent weeks.

Several other states struggling to get their residents vaccinated amid a barrage of misinformation and vaccine hesitancy have faced a similar plight. In Mississippi, where just 40% of its 3 million people are inoculated, hospitals have also become overwhelmed.

The CDC says the current vaccines remain highly effective at preventing severe disease and death, including against the delta strain. But the agency in late July recommended fully vaccinated people once again wear masks indoors, citing emerging data showing the delta variant is more infectious and can lead to increased transmissibility when compared with other variants, even in some vaccinated individuals.

In addition to the now-dominant delta variant, experts say breakthrough infections may also be a combination of waning immunity from those who were vaccinated eight months ago and fewer community mitigation measures to stop the spread.

U.S. health officials have also announced plans to administer COVID-19 booster shots to all Americans to shore up their protection, pending U.S. Food and Drug Administration and CDC approval.

