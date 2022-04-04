Expand / Collapse search

Biden granddaughter, Naomi, to wed this fall at White House

By Chris Megerian
Published 
Updated 6:12PM
Lifestyle
Associated Press
President Biden Returns To The White House After Weekend In Delaware article

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 11: (L-R) Granddaughter Naomi Biden, U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden exit Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House October 11, 2021 in Washington, DC. Biden and family spent the long weekend in Delaw

Expand

WASHINGTON (AP) - There’s going to be a rare wedding reception at the White House this fall when Naomi Biden, President Joe Biden’s granddaughter, celebrates her marriage to Peter Neal.

The event is scheduled for Nov. 19. Naomi Biden, 28, is a lawyer, and her fiance, Neal, 24, is in law school.

"Peter and I are endlessly grateful to my Nana and Pop for the opportunity to celebrate our wedding at the White House," she tweeted. "We can’t wait to make our commitment to one another official and for what lies ahead."

RELATED: Skiers marry on Vermont mountain amid major snowstorm

Naomi is the daughter of Hunter Biden and Kathleen Buhle.

Michael LaRosa, press secretary for first lady Jill Biden, said the family is "still in the planning stages of all of the wedding festivities," adding that more details will be announced in the coming months.

Ukranian couple gets married at Kyiv checkpoint | LiveNOW From FOX

Amid the deadly Russian invasion of Ukraine, a Ukrainian couple was married at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Kyiv with Mayor Vitali Klitschko on hand to congratulate them. Video released by Klitschko shows the couple, as those gathered for the ceremony chant and sing the national anthem. The couple is serving with the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Force, a citizen volunteer force.

"Consistent with other private events hosted by the First Family and following the traditions of previous White House wedding festivities in prior Administrations, the Biden family will be paying for the wedding activities that occur at the White House," LaRosa said.

The last White House wedding was that of Pete Souza, President Barack Obama’s official photographer, to Patti Lease in the Rose Garden in 2013.

In 2008, Jenna Bush and Henry Hager had their wedding reception at the White House, according to the White House Historical Association.


 