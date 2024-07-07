President Biden coming to Texas to commemorate Civil Rights Act anniversary

President Joe Biden will make a trip to Texas next week to commemorate 60 years since the signing of the Civil Rights Act.

President Biden will be in Austin at the LBJ Presidential Library for an event on July 15.

Johnson signed the Civil Rights Act into law on July 2, 1964.

The White House says the president will "discuss the Biden-Harris Administration’s progress advancing civil rights and his vision to ensure the promise of America for all communities" at the event.

In 2014, President Obama and former Presidents George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and Jimmy Carter attended a three-day summit at the library to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the signing.

President Biden's visit happens to be the first day of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Donald Trump is expected to formally be nominated.

The stop in Austin will be the first of three straight days of visits for the president. The White House also announced that Biden will attend the 115th NAACP National Convention in Las Vegas on July 16 and the UnidosUS annual conference in Vegas on July 17.