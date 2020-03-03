Beto O’Rourke takes Joe Biden to Whataburger after Dallas rally

article

One-time presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke took former Vice President Joe Biden to one of Texas’ favorite fast-food restaurants after endorsing him in Dallas Monday night.

O'Rourke surprised the crowd at the end of Biden's rally, offering both support and to treat him to a "world-class meal."

"We have someone who in fact is the antithesis of Donald Trump. Joe Biden is decent. He's kind. He's caring. He's empathetic," the former Texas congressman said.

After the event, he kept his promise. The two went to Whataburger on Haskell Avenue in Old East Dallas, took pictures, signed autographs and Biden tried his first Whataburger with cheese, fries and a milkshake.

“Seeing what this whole Whataburger thing is about,” he said on Twitter.

O’Rourke ate there frequently during his 2018 U.S. Senate run.

During the rally, Biden also said he wanted O'Rourke's help with gun control efforts, saying O'Rourke could help him fix the problem.