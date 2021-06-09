Beto O'Rourke speaks out against GOP-backed Texas voting bill

Former Texas Congressman and one-time U.S. Senate and presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke is now focusing his attention on voting rights.

O’Rourke is encouraging people to call state legislators, urging them to reject the Republican-backed voting bill if it comes up in any special legislative session Gov. Greg Abbott might call.

That bill would place limits on some voting hours, ban drive-thru voting and boost poll watching.

O’Rourke said those who care about democracy should stand up against what he calls "voter suppression."

On Good Day FOX 4, he said the basic act of voting should be protected from the political forces of any given moment.

"Voting rights used to be an overwhelmingly bipartisan issue. The ‘65 voting right act, every time it was reauthorized Republicans and Democrats alike supported it. It’s only in this modern divisive, highly polarized era that it’s become partisan. It doesn’t have to be. And that’s why I hope Texans of all political parties will step up and ask for voting rights. One person. One vote. That used to be the American value we could all rally around. We need to get back to that," he said.

When asked about what he learned about not winning the U.S. Senate seat when he ran in 2018 or the presidential nomination he sought in 2020, O’Rourke said he feels fulfilled knowing he’s doing his best for Texas.

"Just being in this fight is the most rewarding fulfilling thing that I can possibly do. So it does not matter if I have a title or an office, whether or not I’m a candidate or leading a campaign. If I can help others, as we did during the winter storm. We raised $1.4 million for our fellow Texans, connected to those without heat and power to the help they needed. If I can help register voters and support other candidates, I’m fulfilled. I just want to do my best for Texans. So that’s what I will always try to do," he said.

Advertisement

Right now, O’Rourke is going across the state getting certified as a volunteer deputy registrar in every county so that he can register people to vote.