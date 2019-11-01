Beto O'Rourke drops out of presidential race

article

Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke announced Friday he was dropping out of the race for president.

O’Rourke’s campaign began in the spring with high expectations and a big surge in donations, but he fell in the polls after his initial burst and struggled to generate the necessary enthusiasm and interest to sustain efforts in the Democratic presidential primary.

O'Rourke tweeted Friday that his campaign "has always been about seeing clearly, speaking honestly, and acting decisively." He writes, "In that spirit: I am announcing that my service to the country will not be as a candidate or as the nominee."

O'Rourke was urged to run for president by many Democrats who were energized by his narrow Senate loss last year in Texas, a reliably Republican state. He raised an astonishing amount of money from small donors across the country, visited every county in Texas and used social media and livestreaming video to engage directly with voters. He ultimately lost to incumbent Republican Sen. Ted Cruz by 3 percentage points.

But as the excitement over his candidacy began to fade, O'Rourke was forced to stage a "reintroduction" of his campaign to reinvigorate it. After a mass shooting in his hometown of El Paso, Texas, he began to center his campaign on gun violence prevention.

"Though it is difficult to accept, it is clear to me now that this campaign does not have the means to move forward successfully," he wrote on Medium. "Acknowledging this now is in the best interests of those in the campaign; it is in the best interests of this party as we seek to unify around a nominee; and it is in the best interests of the country."

O'Rourke has no plans to run for the U.S. Senate seat in Texas in 2020, according to the New York Times. Sen. John Cornyn is up for re-election and there are several Democratic challengers.