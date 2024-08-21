4 North Texas cities among best real estate markets in the US, study says

article

If you are looking to purchase a new home, you may want to take a look at North Texas.

Four North Texas cities are among the best real estate markets in the country, according to a new study from WalletHub .

WalletHub determined the best real estate markets for their report comparing 300 cities of varied sizes using two categories, "real estate market" and "affordability and economic environment."

The personal finance website then assessed those categories using 17 metrics which are graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 defining the healthiest market, and then determined each city’s average using the 17 metrics to calculate its overall score and used the resulting scores to rank the cities.

McKinney topped the overall list. Frisco finished second, but was number one overall in affordability and economic enviornment.

Denton (8) and Allen (9) also finished inside the top 10.

WalletHub also broke out the rankings by city size.

Among large cities, Austin (3), Fort Worth (9) and Dallas (16) finished in the top 20.

Best real estate markets

McKinney , Texas Frisco , Texas Cary, North Carolina Nashville, Tennessee Durham, North Carolina Gilbert, Arizona Charlotte, North Carolina Denton , Texas Allen , Texas Port St. Lucie, Florida

WalletHub’s full list of best real estate markets can be viewed here .