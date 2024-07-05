When will Hurricane Beryl hit Texas?

All eyes are on Hurricane Beryl as it makes its way to the Texas Coast.

When will Beryl make landfall?

Friday evening, the storm will move into the Gulf of Mexico likely still as a tropical storm.

However, some intensification is expected over the next 24 to 48 hours and will likely return to hurricane strength Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The newest computer models have shifted the storm more east, moving the storm towards Texas instead of Mexico, as initially thought.

We’re expecting landfall Monday afternoon as a very strong Category 1 or 2 near Corpus Christi.

Featured article

The National Hurricane Center’s cone of uncertainty has an error 100 miles wide. And with computer models kind of shifting more eastward, we could see this as a very strong hurricane closer to Port Lavaca by Monday afternoon.

READ MORE: NOAA issues its most aggressive hurricane season forecast on record

As the storm gets closer to the coastline, we could really see things ramp up. At this point, the storm surge could be as high as five feet. But the bigger threat is going to be, of course, the wind.

Will Beryl hit North Texas?

It's important to pay close attention to the forecast because the more east it goes, the less likely we have as much rain in North Texas.

If it stays on this current track, there’s a decent chance of scattered showers and storms.

We've got rain in the forecast for your Monday, Tuesday and even into Wednesday, but the likelihood of the best rainfall is going to be for east and southeastern counties.

The amount of rainfall is pretty widespread with 5 to 10-inch rainfall totals expected. In isolated areas, more than a foot of rain will be possible.

As we get closer to home, the more east and southeast you go, the better rain coverage for us as well.

That is a lot of water in a short period of time, so it could even have some flood concerns for East Texas.

From Dallas, Fort Worth and westward, we will be able to handle it just fine.

Live Hurricane Beryl Track