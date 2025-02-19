Beloved Richardson school crossing guard keeps students safe — even in freezing weather

The Brief Jimmy Van Orden, known to many as Mr. Jimmy, is known as a Richardson ISD crossing guard who never misses a day. On Wednesday morning, Mr. Jimmy braved the cold to get students safely across the street. In those 10 years, Mr. Jimmy says he doesn't remember a day this cold when there wasn't also ice on the ground, prompting schools to close. The dangerous wind chills will be back Thursday morning. The actual temperatures will be in the teens.



When students in Richardson walked to school Wednesday morning, the wind chill temperature was -2 degrees. It wasn't much better on the way home.

While kids hurried to get into a warm building, some people had to stick it out much longer to get them safely inside.

Jimmy Van Orden, known to many as Mr. Jimmy, is known as a Richardson ISD crossing guard who never misses a day. Yes, even when the temperatures are in the teens.

"It's been years since schools were open on a day this cold," he said.

On Wednesday morning, Mr. Jimmy braved the cold to get students safely across the street.

For the trip back home in the afternoon, the freezing weather wasn’t any better.

But it’s days like Wednesday that are one of the many reasons Mr. Jimmy is so beloved at Canyon Creek Elementary School.

"I’ve been doing this going on for 10 years now, and it’s a labor of love," he said. "I used to work for AT&T and retired and got bored."

In those 10 years, Mr. Jimmy says he doesn't remember a day this cold when there wasn't also ice on the ground, prompting schools to close.

"This was the coldest morning of all the mornings I’ve worked this job. Bar none," he said.

Student council members recently gave him a new hat. He was even featured in the 2023 school talent show.

"What makes it fun is the children," he said. "We have great kids."

What's next:

The dangerous wind chills will be back Thursday morning. The actual temperatures will be in the teens.