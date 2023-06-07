Drugs found at Bee Hippy Hemp in Garland, police say

article

The owner and manager of a Garland store were arrested on Wednesday after drugs were found inside the store.

Garland Police and the Dallas DEA Task Force served warrants for Bee Hippy Hemp store owner 41-year-old Christopher Fagan and store manager 55-year-old David Dranguet.

While serving the warrants the law enforcement officers seized 50 pounds of pre-packaged items, including edible THC.

Fagan is charged with delivery of marijuana under 5 pounds.

Dranguet is charged with delivery under 4 grams and two counts of delivery of marijuana under 5 pounds.