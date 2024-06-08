Expand / Collapse search

Dallas shooting: 1 dead, 2 injured in South Dallas drive-by, police say

By
Published  June 8, 2024 7:13am CDT
South Dallas
FOX 4
Image 1 of 8

 

DALLAS - One person is dead, and two others are in serious condition after a drive-by shooting in South Dallas overnight.

Police say a gunman opened fire on a group of people on Malcolm X Boulevard from inside a passing vehicle around 9:30 p.m. on Friday night.

No arrests have been made.

Detectives are looking for surveillance cameras to gather more details about the shooting.

No description of the suspect or their vehicle was given.