Dallas shooting: 1 dead, 2 injured in South Dallas drive-by, police say

One person is dead, and two others are in serious condition after a drive-by shooting in South Dallas overnight.

Police say a gunman opened fire on a group of people on Malcolm X Boulevard from inside a passing vehicle around 9:30 p.m. on Friday night.

No arrests have been made.

Detectives are looking for surveillance cameras to gather more details about the shooting.

No description of the suspect or their vehicle was given.