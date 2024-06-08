Dallas shooting: 1 dead, 2 injured in South Dallas drive-by, police say
DALLAS - One person is dead, and two others are in serious condition after a drive-by shooting in South Dallas overnight.
Police say a gunman opened fire on a group of people on Malcolm X Boulevard from inside a passing vehicle around 9:30 p.m. on Friday night.
No arrests have been made.
Detectives are looking for surveillance cameras to gather more details about the shooting.
No description of the suspect or their vehicle was given.