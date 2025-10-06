Bedford police K-9’s keen nose leads to drug bust

article

The Brief K-9 Rocky helped officers with the Bedford Police Department find drugs and a weapon in a vehicle after a traffic stop this weekend. Two people were taken into custody as a result of the bust.



What we know:

In a post on social media, Bedford police said the bust happened during a traffic stop over the weekend.

K-9 Rocky alerted officers to the presence of illegal substances inside the vehicle.

Officers then found methamphetamine, crack cocaine, a pistol, and more than $400 in cash in the vehicle.

Two suspects were arrested.

What we don't know:

Police did not release any information about the two suspects who were arrested, including their names or the charges they are facing.