Bedford police K-9’s keen nose leads to drug bust
article
BEDFORD, Texas - The Bedford Police Department’s K-9 Rocky helped officers with a drug bust over the weekend.
What we know:
In a post on social media, Bedford police said the bust happened during a traffic stop over the weekend.
K-9 Rocky alerted officers to the presence of illegal substances inside the vehicle.
Officers then found methamphetamine, crack cocaine, a pistol, and more than $400 in cash in the vehicle.
Two suspects were arrested.
Featured
What we don't know:
Police did not release any information about the two suspects who were arrested, including their names or the charges they are facing.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Bedford Police Department on social media.