Bedford police K-9’s keen nose leads to drug bust

Published  October 6, 2025 2:35pm CDT
Bedford
(Bedford PD)

    • K-9 Rocky helped officers with the Bedford Police Department find drugs and a weapon in a vehicle after a traffic stop this weekend.
    • Two people were taken into custody as a result of the bust.

BEDFORD, Texas - The Bedford Police Department’s K-9 Rocky helped officers with a drug bust over the weekend.

In a post on social media, Bedford police said the bust happened during a traffic stop over the weekend.

K-9 Rocky alerted officers to the presence of illegal substances inside the vehicle.

Officers then found methamphetamine, crack cocaine, a pistol, and more than $400 in cash in the vehicle.

Two suspects were arrested.

Police did not release any information about the two suspects who were arrested, including their names or the charges they are facing.

The Source: The information in this story comes from the Bedford Police Department on social media.

