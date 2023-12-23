Woman rammed police vehicles, drove toward officers during chase in Bedford, police say

Bedford police arrested a woman accused of ramming police vehicles and driving toward officers during a police chase with a stolen vehicle Saturday morning.

Police said the chase started just after 9 a.m., when officers were called about a stolen vehicle in the 1300 block of Harwood Road.

Officers tried to contact the driver, but police said she fled and struck a police car.

She then continued to flee, before going into a parking lot, where police tried to box her in after the vehicle had stopped.

Featured article

Officers then got out of their vehicles to take her into custody, but that’s when police said she rammed police vehicles until her vehicle was free.

Police said she then drove toward an officer, who fired three shots that struck the stolen vehicle.

She continued to flee, before her vehicle became disabled.

The suspect then got out of the stolen vehicle and fled on foot, according to police. She was caught by pursuing officers and taken into custody.

Police said the suspect and officers were not injured.

The suspect has not yet been identified.

The Bedford Center YMCA was placed on lockdown for a short time during the chase.