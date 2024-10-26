Bedford house fire sends 2 to hospital

Image 1 of 9 ▼

Two people were taken to the hospital after a fire in Bedford on Saturday afternoon.

Crews were called to the fire at a home in the area of Wade Drive and King Drive shortly before 3 p.m.

More than 50 firefighters from Beford, Hurst, Euless, Colleyville, North Richland Hills, Haltom City, Southlake and Watauga helped put out the fire.

It was declared out at 3:45 p.m.

GET NEWS ANYTIME ON THE FOX LOCAL APP

The fire is believed to have started in the garage and then spread to the attic, according to the City of Bedford.

Three people were inside the home at the time of the fire. Two had to be taken to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.