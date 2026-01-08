Bedford apartment fire leads to partial roof to collapse

Image 1 of 8 ▼

The Brief Emergency crews battled a fire on Thursday afternoon at a two-story apartment complex on Oak Creek Lane in Bedford. Part of the building's roof collapsed before firefighters from several agencies got the flames under control. Animal control officers were also called to the scene.



Firefighters in Bedford are battling a fire that caused an apartment roof to partially collapse.

What we know:

The fire is at a two-story complex on Oak Creek Lane just south of the Airport Freeway.

Images from SKY 4 show that the firefighters have the flames mostly under control, but part of the building's roof has collapsed.

The Bedford Fire Department said firefighters from Euless, Colleyville, and Hurst were helping to put out the flames.

Animal control officers were also called to the scene, and there appeared to be at least one ambulance there.

What we don't know:

There’s no word yet on how many apartments are affected or if anyone was injured.

No details about animal control's involvement were released.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.