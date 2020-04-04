Baylor Scott & White donates Garland facility to VA North Texas Health Care System

Months of negotiations have finally resulted in a deal to turn a vacant Garland hospital into a new VA heathcare facility.

Long-term, federal officials said it'll create jobs and provide better service to veterans.

Short-term, it could be used as overflow for veterans and non-veterans alike.

Congressman Colin Allred was part of group pushing for a deal.

Baylor Scott and White donated the facility.

The hospital shut down in 2018 and has been vacant since.