Battle of the Bands held ahead of Cotton Bowl Classic football game

The annual Cotton Bowl Classic kicks off Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, but on Thursday, it was a showdown of marching bands.

The Ohio State Buckeyes worked the beat and the Mizzou Tigers tuned it up with style in the annual Cotton Bowl Battle of the Bands at AT&T Stadium.

Fans of both marching squads were in it to win it, as they square off on the field a day before their college football teams play a single down in the big game.

"My daughter is in the Ohio State Band," Brenda Harbison said.

Brenda and Bill Harbison’s daughter, Emily, plays the cymbals for OSU. They’re in town from Delaware.

"Watched the practice with a thousand other Buckeye fans it seems. The Buckeyes always travel very well, show up proud, show up strong," Bill Harbison said.

Meanwhile, the Taylor family, from Plano, cheered on their son, Bryce, a Mizzou Tiger musician.

"He’s been playing trumpet now for eight years. This is his second year in the band here at Mizzou," Mark Taylor said of his son.

"We are incredibly excited to be here, we’re really excited to perform in a big-time football stadium in front of all the people. It’ll be a good time," Bryce Taylor said.

FOX 4 caught up with each squad ahead of the showdown during full-scale rehearsals.

The Mizzou marching band was in Flower Mound, while Ohio State was in Grapevine.

Both said there’s a method to the madness.

"Anytime you move, nine buses with a travel party of over 400," Mizzou Band Director Dr. Amy Knopps explained. "You have to make sure you’re going into that experience with a system and a well-executed plan."

Execution steeped in tradition, with every note and high-stepping move being delivered with precision and care.