Baseball's version of TopGolf? Batbox brings high-tech hitting and sports bar experience to Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas welcomes the baseball version of Top Golf to the United States.
A new immersive sports bar and entertainment destination named Batbox will open its first United States location on October 15, 2025.
COURTESY: Batbox
What we know:
Batbox pairs food and cocktails with an immersive baseball simulator experience.
The 13,000 square foot venue at Addison’s Village on the Parkway blends immersive baseball gameplay with the energy of a modern sports bar. Guests can swing real bats, hit real baseballs, and compete across 10 interactive simulators connected to players around the world.
COURTESY: Batbox
Dig deeper:
The new Batbox location opens at 11 A.M. and stays open late night, closing at midnight Sunday through Thursday and open till 2 A.M. on Friday and Saturday.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by Batbox's social media page.