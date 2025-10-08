Baseball's version of TopGolf? Batbox brings high-tech hitting and sports bar experience to Dallas

The Brief A new immersive baseball entertainment concept called Batbox is opening its first U.S. location in Dallas on October 15, 2025. The 13,000-square-foot venue in Addison features 10 interactive simulators where guests can hit real baseballs. The destination, blending a sports bar and gameplay, will be open late, closing at 2 A.M. on weekends.



Dallas welcomes the baseball version of Top Golf to the United States.

A new immersive sports bar and entertainment destination named Batbox will open its first United States location on October 15, 2025.

Batbox pairs food and cocktails with an immersive baseball simulator experience.

The 13,000 square foot venue at Addison’s Village on the Parkway blends immersive baseball gameplay with the energy of a modern sports bar. Guests can swing real bats, hit real baseballs, and compete across 10 interactive simulators connected to players around the world.

The new Batbox location opens at 11 A.M. and stays open late night, closing at midnight Sunday through Thursday and open till 2 A.M. on Friday and Saturday.