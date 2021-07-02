Barricaded man arrested after lengthy standoff in Arlington

article

Police arrested a man connected to a deadly shooting after a long standoff in Arlington.

FOX 4 was there as officers finally arrested the man around 2 a.m. Friday.

Arlington police said the standoff started after they got a call about a shooting near Fielder and Randol Mill roads around Thursday evening.

No details about the shooting were released but police said the victim died at the hospital.

Officers tracked down a man related to the shooting in a nearby neighborhood and a SWAT team tried to arrest him.

The man remained inside for several hours before surrendering peacefully.

Police have not yet released the man’s name or said if they believe he is the shooter.