Man killed, child hurt in Balch Springs rollover crash

article

A man was killed and a small child was hurt after a rollover crash in Balch Springs.

The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. near I-20 and Beltline Road.

Police say a 33-year-old man lost control of his car, causing it to roll over several times. A small child was also in the car. They were both ejected during the crash.

The car ended upside down near the parking lot of a Fox Fuel Station.

Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A good Samaritan performed life-saving measures on the child as paramedics arrived. The child was rushed to a hospital to undergo surgery.

We don't know the age of that child or how they're related to the driver.

No names have been released.