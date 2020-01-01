Balch Springs police seize firearms, drugs following reports of celebratory gunfire
BALCH SPRINGS, Texas - In Balch Springs, police seized numerous firearms, ammunition and drugs from people they said were firing into the air on New Year’s Eve.
Officers said they responded to reports of gunshots on Wood Oak Drive Tuesday night.
They found three suspects with several semi-automatic rifles, pistols and lots of ammunition.
All three were arrested.
Their identities have not yet been released.
