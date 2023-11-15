

Balch Springs city manager Charles Fenner has been placed on paid administrative leave after he was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Fenner was arrested in Kaufman County early in the morning on November 7.

"City Manager Charles Fenner remains on paid administrative leave pending an investigation into his arrest on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, for allegedly driving while intoxicated. The City Council named the City’s Chief Administrative Officer, Denys Pratt, as Acting City Manager," said the city in a statement.

Fenner posted bond hours after his arrest.