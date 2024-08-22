Bags meant for Dallas homeless and their pets taken

A Dallas nonprofit that rescues dogs is looking for whoever took treats for homeless people and their animals.

The Love Pit is a foster-based rescue focused on saving bully breeds throughout the Metroplex.

The nonprofit created packets of dry dog food, a human snack, bottled water and a resource list. On Saturday, the y posted on social media that they would have a bin for people to pick up the go-bags.

"Sunday morning, we placed them out here for anyone to pick up at their leisure and a man came by on a bicycle. He put them in the recycling bin and then he returned in a pickup truck and stole the entire bin of packets," said Allison Biel of The Love Pit.

Biel says they weren't able to get the packets to the community and lost several donations.

"It's very discouraging. It's really sad that a group of individuals got together on a Saturday morning to help the community and within a day we lost it," she said.

Biel had a message for whoever took the items.

"I hope that even though they did steal them from us that they at least landed with someone that could feed their dog, I hope that some dog received the kibble and that it didn't just go in the trash and to think again when taking things from people in need," he said.

The Love Pit Rescue is looking for assistance at www.thelovepitrescue.org.