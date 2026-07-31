Back-to-school events offer free supplies, health screenings this weekend

The Brief Multiple organizations across Arlington, Dallas, and Mansfield are hosting free events to help students prepare for the upcoming school year. Attendees can access free backpacks, school supplies, shoes, books, food, haircuts, and family-friendly activities. Events will offer health, vision, and dental screenings, immunizations, sports physicals, and more.



School bells will be ringing very soon and organizations across Dallas-Fort Worth are making sure students are prepared.

From different health screenings to finding school supplies, there’s so much to do before students return to the classroom. But there are a handful of events this weekend that can help.

Arlington

In Arlington, it’s a one stop shop for thousands of students to get everything they need for the classroom.

There will be free backpacks and other school supplies at the school district’s back to school kickoff.

Arlington ISD’s cosmetology students will be offering free haircuts. There will be free vision and dental screenings. And families can get information about the different resources they have access to.

The event is happening on Saturday inside AT&T Stadium from 8 a.m. to noon.

Arlington ISD families should register online ahead of the event.

MORE INFO: https://www.aisd.net/family-support/back-to-school-kickoff/

Dallas

Dallas has several events happening this weekend sponsored by different organizations.

Park South Family YMCA

The YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas is teaming up with several other nonprofits and health organizations for a back to school expo on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Park South Family YMCA location at 2500 Romine Avenue.

In addition to free health screenings, families can pick up school supplies, watch cooking demos, join in on fitness classes, or talk to mental wellness experts.

There will also be free shoes and food while supplies last.

MORE INFO: https://ymcadallas.org/events/2026-park-south-family-health-wellness-expo

Vickery Park Branch Library

The Midtown Improvement District in Dallas will host additional back to school fun at the Vickery Park Branch of the Dallas Public Library.

There will be free books, food, backpacks, and tons of fun activities like face painting and balloon art.

It’s the perfect place to head for a little return to the classroom celebration on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

MORE INFO: https://dallaslibrary.librarymarket.com/event/back-school-fair-525066

Dream Center Dallas

The Dream Center will distribute backpacks, school supplies, and shoes to kids in the community on Saturday. The free community event starts at 10 a.m. at 1900 S. Ewing Avenue.

MORE INFO: https://www.dreamcenterdallas.com/events

Mansfield

Mansfield ISD is preparing students to start the new school year with tons of free supplies, backpacks, and brand new shoes.

There’s also sports physicals, immunizations, and eye and dental exams.

The fun-filled, family-friendly event is on Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to noon at the Dr. Jim Vaszauskas Center for the Performing Arts.

Mansfield ISD’s back to school bash includes games, bounce houses, and other entertainment too.

MORE INFO: https://www.mansfieldisd.org/student-central/bash