Back to school on a Friday? Students in 1 North Texas district starting today

It may be the end of the week, but it's the first day of school for students in one North Texas school district.

Students in Palestine ISD in Anderson County headed back into the classroom on Friday.

There are about 3,400 students enrolled in the district.

They'll get their first-day jitters out, and then they get a weekend break.

On Monday, 32 local districts will start the year. That includes Dallas, Frisco and Garland ISDs.

