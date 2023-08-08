17 North Texas school districts kick off their year on Tuesday

The new school year has begun for thousands more students in North Texas.

Garland ISD is the largest of the 17 school districts that kicked off their year on Tuesday. It has about 52,000 students across 71 campuses.

The district has partnered with Garland, Rowlett, and Sachse police to comply with a new state law that requires armed personnel in every public school starting Sept. 1.

Some other districts starting Tuesday include Corsicana, Farmersville, Godley and Denison ISDs.

Nine of the districts are on a four-day schedule of some kind.

Many districts made that move in an attempt to attract and retain teachers during a statewide shortage.

School Districts Starting on Aug. 8