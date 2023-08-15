23 North Texas districts head back to school Tuesday
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - The back-to-school season continues with 23 more school districts heading back to the classroom.
Some of the biggest districts returning Tuesday include Grand Prairie, Grapevine, Colleyville, and Highland Park ISDs.
Other districts kicking off the school year include Crandall, Granbury, Kennedale, Midlothian, and Royse City.
School Districts Starting on Aug. 15
Bridgeport ISD
Carroll ISD
Clifton ISD
Como-Pickton CISD
Coppell ISD
Crandall ISD
Eustace ISD
Garner ISD
Gordon ISD
Granbury ISD
Grand Prairie ISD
Grapevine-Colleyville ISD
Highland Park ISD
Hubbard ISD
Huckabay ISD
Joshua ISD
Kennedale ISD
Midlothian ISD
Morgan ISD
Paradise ISD
Royse City ISD
Trenton ISD
Winnsboro ISD