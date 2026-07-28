Back to School: Dallas ISD welcomes back students on 20 campuses

The Brief Thousands of Dallas ISD students at 20 campuses returned to class for an extended school calendar aimed at enhancing academic, social, and emotional growth. The new schedule adds 10 extra summer days and five theme-based Saturday school sessions for elementary students and sixth graders at 13 elementary schools and seven middle schools. The rest of the Dallas ISD district will return to the classroom in two weeks.



Summer is over for thousands of Dallas Independent School District students. On Tuesday morning, the district welcomed back students on 20 of its campuses.

Extended calendar kicks off at select campuses

What we know:

The Dallas ISD Board of Trustees approved the additional days school year calendar earlier this year to provide students with the tools needed for academic success.

Under the updated calendar, 13 elementary schools and seven middle schools are opening their doors early. The schedule provides elementary school students and sixth graders with 10 additional days during the summer, alongside five Saturday school sessions spread throughout the academic year.

During these extra days, lesson plans focus on brushing up on reading and math skills while offering students time to explore various clubs and activities. Students also receive meals during the additional school days, just like during the regular school year.

The Saturday sessions will feature distinct themes, including:

Gaming

Superheroes

Under the Sea

Sports Spectacular

Parents and students share reactions

What they're saying:

While adjusting to an earlier start can take time, parents and students at John Quincy Adams Elementary expressed optimism about the extra learning time.

"When I first told them, they were not happy about it... they already knew Saturday school," said Ashley Galvan, a Dallas ISD parent. "This school offers sometimes Saturday school... if you think about it and analyze it, it's better for them... better for us."

Students also shared excitement about reconnecting with classmates.

"I feel pretty happy to go to school because I could see my friends right now and I'm going to be able to learn more," said a fifth grader returning to campus.

Back to School

What's next:

While students at these 20 select campuses are already back in the classroom, the rest of Dallas ISD will return to class in two weeks.