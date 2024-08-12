Back to School: Students in Dallas ISD, 31 other North Texas school districts return to class

Summer vacation is officially over.

Hundreds of thousands of students in North Texas are heading back to school this week, including students in Dallas and Fort Worth.

Dallas ISD and 31 other local school districts start school on Monday.

The Dallas Independent School District now has 140,000 students and about 10,000 teachers. About 650 of those teachers are new hires for this year.

Other districts starting on Monday include Carrollton-Farmers Branch, Cedar Hill, Eagle Mountain Saginaw, Frisco, Garland, Irving, and Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISDs.

Twenty-nine more districts go back on Tuesday, including Fort Worth, Plano, Richardson, Carroll, Crowley, Duncanville, Granbury, Grand Prairie, Lewisville, and Prosper.

